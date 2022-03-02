ROY, Utah (ABC4) – When they’re not battling blazes and saving lives, firefighters are also saving the day in your local neighborhood.

Roy City Fire & Rescue posted photos showing their fire crews rescuing a cat who had been stuck in a very tall tree. The feline had been stranded for over a day.

“TALK ABOUT STEREOTYPES,” the fire station posted cheekily on their Facebook page.

(Courtesy of Roy City Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy of Roy City Fire & Rescue)

“We were able to summon back up from our Roy City Corporation public works who brought a “cherry picker” and they were able to maneuver the truck into the backyard,” says Roy Fire.

The frightened feline was rescued safely and placed onto solid ground. It was happily reunited with its family and is safe and sound.

Just another day in the life of a firefighter!