‘Cases are never cold’: Suspect in 2018 stabbing of woman in SLC arrested

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who police say fatally stabbed a woman in Salt Lake City in 2018 has been taken into custody.

34-year-old Kidus Chane Yohannes has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for attempted murder and murder after allegedly stabbing 20-year-old Candace Rose Samples in November 2018.

Salt Lake City police had previously identified Yohannes as a person of interest in connection to the stabbing.

According to a probable cause statement, On November 7, 2018, officers responded to the area of 400 N 300 W where a stabbing had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, a man, and a woman. The woman, later identified as Samples, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An autopsy was later performed on Samples, revealing that she had been stabbed over 26 times, a probable cause statement shows.

After interviewing witnesses at the scene, detectives learned that Samples and another man reportedly stole Yohannes’ cellphone from the Marmalade Library located at 280 W 500 N prior to the stabbing.

“The suspect chased the female across the street and was holding her at knife point demanding that he get his cellphone back,” police wrote in the probable cause statement. “The suspect released the other male believing that the female still had his cellphone and made statements to witnesses and the female victim that he would kill for his phone while holding her at knife point.”

Police were then able to identify Yohannes using surveillance video from a nearby convenience store.

In May of 2021, forensic testing was performed on Yohannes’ clothing he was wearing that evening, which located blood later determined to belong to Samples.

“Homicide investigations are sometimes long and complicated but we never rest, and cases are never ‘cold,’ the Salt Lake City Police department said in a tweet announcing Yohannes’ arrest Monday.