Case reinstated for jail nurse charged after inmate death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A negligent homicide charge is being reinstated for an eastern Utah jail nurse accused of failing to help a 21-year-old inmate who died in December 2016 of severe hydration.

A judge tossed out the misdemeanor case against Jana Clyde in Duchesne County last February, ruling there wasn’t enough evidence to proceed to trial.

But the Utah Court of Appeals reserved that decision on Thursday, saying prosecutors had met their burden at the preliminary hearing to show Clyde likely would have known that inmate Madison Jensen was at a substantial risk of death.

The nurse’s attorney, Peter Striba, told The Salt Lake Tribune on Friday the appellate court’s ruling was “unfortunate.” He says the case now returns to the trial court.

The victim’s father, Jared Jensen, says the case never should have been dismissed in the first place.

