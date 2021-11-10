Carvana opening car vending machine in Utah

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Wish buying a car was more exciting than just going to a dealership? Soon you’ll be able to buy a car from a vending machine in Utah.

Carvana, known for allowing customers to purchase or sell their cars online and have them delivered or picked up at home, is launching its newest Car Vending Machine in Lehi.

The white brick and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity. To use the machine, Carvana customers can shop for a vehicle online and schedule a time to pick up the vehicle from the Car Vending Machine.

A Carvana employee will meet the customer at the vending machine, the company explains, and give them a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Customers can then watch the vehicle descending through the machine.

This is the first-of-its-kind car vending machine in Utah and the 29th in the U.S. You can find it at 2950 N Triumph Way in Lehi. The machine is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Carvana was recently looking to hire dozens for their newest vehicle inspection center in Tooele. The company expanded its services to residents in Ogden, Provo, and Salt Lake City earlier this year.