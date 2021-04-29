Carvana expanding services in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a car? Carvana is expanding its services to residents living in Ogden, Provo, and Salt Lake City.

The online auto retailer is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to those living in and around Utah’s capital city.

Carvana says its vehicles are Carvana Certified, meaning they pass a 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident, and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Trying to sell a car? You can sell to Carvana and receive a soon-as-next-day offer without purchasing a vehicle.

When selling a vehicle, or trading it in, you can enter the VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer some questions, and Carvana will pick up the vehicle and bring you a check as soon as the next day.

Carvana allows you to purchase, or sell, a vehicle from the comfort of home or on the go with their mobile app. Vehicles purchased from Carvana come with a seven-day return policy.

“Salt Lake City is a growing area with a variety of vehicle needs and wants,” says Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “As we continue to expand in the state, we’re confident that Salt Lake City area residents will appreciate the ease of buying their next car online.”

In February, Carvana announced plans to add nearly 200 new jobs in Utah by 2028 by opening an Inspection and Reconditioning Center in Tooele.