Carport collapses at Holladay condos

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Holladay residents are feeling lucky after nobody was injured when a carport spontaneously collapsed.

Unified Fire tells ABC4 that they were dispatched to the Aix La Chapelle condos along East Murray Holladay Road.

Authorities say the carport spontaneously collapsed, adding that there was no snow or other apparent reason for the collapse.

Four cars were affected, with three having moderate damage.

A building inspector will be inspecting other carports in the area.

Unified Fire says heavy rescue used the incident as a training opportunity to deal with collapse skills without having to deal with life-saving measures.