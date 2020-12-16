Carport collapses at Holladay condos

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Holladay residents are feeling lucky after nobody was injured when a carport spontaneously collapsed.
Unified Fire tells ABC4 that they were dispatched to the Aix La Chapelle condos along East Murray Holladay Road.
Authorities say the carport spontaneously collapsed, adding that there was no snow or other apparent reason for the collapse.
Four cars were affected, with three having moderate damage.
A building inspector will be inspecting other carports in the area.
Unified Fire says heavy rescue used the incident as a training opportunity to deal with collapse skills without having to deal with life-saving measures.
Latest Stories
- COVID-19 vaccines are here, but precautions are still important
- Hospitals juggle treating COVID-19 patients and personal mental health
- $1,500 bonus for educators, plus $140 million increase to education budget proposed by Utah Legislature
- Utah phenomenon at the Great Salt Lake returns in 2020, helps scientists study Mars
- Here’s what you need to know about Utah’s Traction Law for upcoming wintry weather