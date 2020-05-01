CARES funding now available to SLCC students

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Students at Salt Lake City Community College now have access to up to $1,500 in financial help for COVID-19 fallout.

The money comes from the CARES Act: Higher Education Emergency Relief fund. Ryan Farley, the Assoc. VP of Enrollment Management at SLCC said, “There’s a dramatic need, our students are definitely looking for this assistance.”

SLCC students can apply for help at slcc.edu/cares. The form will ask for some basic information, the a school finaicial representative will get in touch to determine if the student is eligible and how much money they might get. Grants range from $100-$1,500.

Farley explained, “Anything really that’s under a student cost of attendance, food housing, utilities related to online learning, technology needs.” Even childcare or healthcare costs may qualify.

But the money does have limitations; the student must qualify for federal aid meaning they must be a U.S. citizen. Farley said, “The college is reacting to that by offering additional grants through private donors.”

Nationally the CARES Act has allocated 14 billion dollars in aid to higher education. Schools are given a grant calculated by mostly by headcount but also the number of students eligible for financial aid. Schools have already been assigned or allocated a dollar amount, but to get it, schools must apply through the Department of Education. Half of the total grant must go directly to students as emergency aid.

SLCC is the first Utah school to release grant information to students; they’ve been given $10.6 million.

Brigham Young University has been allocated $32.3 million but they tell me they are still considering applying for the funding.

The University of Utah was allocated $18.7 million; they say they are in the process of creating a framework to get those funds to students.

An important reminder for students considering applying for funding, the money is a grant and does not need to be paid back at a late time.