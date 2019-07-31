Care for the Medically Fragile: A Special Report

Private 24-hour care facilities house more than 600 people in Utah who are disabled, but after legislative failures they say they are struggling to stay alive.

OREM (ABC4 News) – Private 24-hour care facilities house more than 600 people in Utah who are disabled, but after legislative failures, they say they are struggling to stay alive.

These Intermediate Care Facilities (ICFs) are the subject of a lawsuit settled during this past legislative session aimed at expanding care options for individuals, but ICF caregivers say the suit may have had unintended consequences.

Tophams Tiny Tots is one of 16 private ICFs in the state, all paid for by Medicaid reimbursement. It’s where Alice Sutton chose to place her son Stephen when he was just four years old, already too fragile to care for at home.

Sutton said, “They saved my life is how I feel, and I view them as a partner. I trust them, we’ve built that trust over 28 years. They’re his second family.”

Stephen is one of 42 people currently being cared for at Tophams where individuals receive medical care, skills training, individualized treatments, and all other necessities.

Back in 2018, the Disability Law Center (DLC) brought a class-action lawsuit against the Department of Health; it argued that the state of Utah wasn’t in compliance with a supreme court decision stating a person should be given access to community-based resources, instead of treatment in private facilities, whenever possible.

Laura Henrie is an Associate Legal Director at the DLC and a lawyer on the case. She said that after visiting with people living in ICFs, her team was asked over and over to help individuals move out.

“As we looked into it, the way that the system was set up, it was actually really really difficult for a person to move out of an ICF if you wanted to take your services with you.”

The Department of Health calculates that a person in an ICF costs the state about $70,000 per year, but when that person transitions to community-based services the cost of their care goes up to $100,000 per year.

The lawsuit named two individuals who had unsuccessfully tried to relocate, calling ICFs institutions and claiming that in some cases they were segregated, isolated, overcrowded, and understaffed.

Sutton said she bristled as she read the lawsuit. “To talk about how they are segregated is not true, that they’re left in dirty diapers and sitting in front of windows and staring all day is not true, my experience has been the complete opposite.”

Christine Mason is the Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and the third generation of women in her family to run Tophams since it opened 43 years ago.

Mason said, “I feel that their lawsuit is somewhat ridiculous. It negatively affects us because our census numbers will get so low that we can’t keep our doors open and provide the services we have for 43 years.”

The class action was settled this spring during the legislative session with the decision that over the next four years the number of people offered the opportunity to transition out of an ICF and into community care options would increase from about 16 per year to 50 people per year, the overall goal is to lower the total number of ICF beds in Utah from about 600 to about 400.

But the legislature also cut funding intended to help ICF’s survive that transition.

Nate Checketts, Deputy Dir. of the Department of Health explained, “They did not fund one of the requests which we contemplated as a part of our full package and that was a $2.4 million quality incentive for the ICF’s.”

With facilities like Tophams already feeling the financial strain, parents like Alice are extremely worried; “What exactly is the plan here? You’re going to hobble these facilities and paint them as a place that segregates people. I don’t know where I’m going to go. I don’t know what’s going to happen to Stephen.”

The Department of Health has a final hearing on this case in October. Both the DOH and the Disability Law Center say they are planning to communicate more fully with parents in the near future.

