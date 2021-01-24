Car strikes UHP Trooper vehicle, Officials say ‘Move Over’

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As crashes fill-up the snowy weekend, officials remind drivers to stay safe and recall the ‘Move Over Law’, Sunday.

On January 24, a four-door black passenger car came into contact with the left side of a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle after driving too close to the right shoulder.

According to UHP officials, the collision did not directly impact either drivers involved.

“Trooper G and the driver of the vehicle that struck him reported no injuries,” informs the team.

As more individuals hit the road, officials continue to remind drivers to take extra precautions and to recall the ‘Move Over Law’.

Officers say drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, or towing vehicles displaying flashing lights need to slow down, provide as much space as possible and move over to the next lane if it’s safe and clear.

“This law requires drivers to move over and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles,” Utah Highway Patrol reminds.”The consequences of breaking this simple law can be disastrous and deadly.”