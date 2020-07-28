Car hits woman walking with twins girls in Taylorsville, one child killed, mom and 2nd twin in critical condition

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 2-year-old girl is dead, her twin and her mom are in critical condition after being hit while walking on a sidewalk in Taylorsville Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray, the incident happened near 5100 South 3200 West when a dog ran across the street and a driver braked to avoid hitting it. That car was then rear-ended by the driver directly behind them.

The crash pushed the car onto the sidewalk, hitting a mom who was pushing her two 2-year-old twin girls in a stroller.

One of the girls died at the scene. The other was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition. The mother was also transported in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

An update will be provided once additional details are released.