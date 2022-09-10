TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department.

Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb.

After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly “went airborne” and crashed into a pawn shop sign.

Police say that upon hitting the sign, the vehicle “split in two.”

Speed was reportedly a major factor in the accident, and the female driver was left in extreme critical condition.

Fire crews arrived and cut out the door so she could be removed from the vehicle, where she was then taken to the hospital.

No further information is currently available.