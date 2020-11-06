Car given away to Salt Lake City military veteran

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A car was given away to a local military veteran on Thursday as part of Progressive Insurance’s ‘Keys to Progress’ program.
Local military veteran Jared Manawaring is one of 45 veterans to have received a free car from the ‘Keys to Progress’, Progressive said in a news release.
The giveaway, which in previous years was attended by guests, was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 40% of veterans live in rural areas that have limited transportation options.
