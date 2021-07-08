Car fire breaks out at Draper apartment complex

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A car fire broke out in the parking garage of a Draper apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to the Draper City Fire Department, just after 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a call for a structure fire at the Veranda Apartments located near 400 W. and 1300 S.

When crews arrived at the scene, they soon realized it wasn’t a structure fire.

Firefighters found a car on fire producing heavy smoke in the lower level parking garage of the apartment complex.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but a vehicle near the fire was also damaged.

The Draper City Fire Department says the fire was put out rather quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

