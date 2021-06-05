Car crashes near Alpine Loop, 2 ejected, 1 in critical condition

ALPINE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash near the scenic Alpine Loop road has left two injured and one in critical condition, Saturday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol trooper Nikki Vargas, a vehicle traveling on S.R. 92, mile marker 13 containing three people crashed into a tree June 5.

Vargas states that as soon as the vehicle came in contact with the tree, two individuals were ejected. When officers arrived on scene, one person was discovered to be in critical condition was flown to to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The other two were then also sent to area hospitals due to the extent of their injuries.

Officials tell ABC4, roads in the area were closed for nearly three hours before reopening late Saturday morning.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.