Car crashes into South Salt Lake apartment, seriously injures 12-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police say a 12-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed through the wall of a South Salt Lake apartment complex on Friday.

Officials say the car wedged itself inside a unit of the Covewood Village Apartment Complex in the 300 block of Summer Pine Drive. A 12-year-old girl, who was inside the unit at the time of the crash, was pinned under the car.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and were able to pull the girl out from under the vehicle and took her to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police also tell ABC4 that the car narrowly missed an infant, who was also inside the apartment at the time.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police do not yet know the exact cause of the crash but believe speed could have been a factor.