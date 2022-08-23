SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden.

South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved.

Authorities say the crash happened as a passenger vehicle heading westbound on Highway 89 ran through a red light at the intersection, crashing into the school bus traveling southbound.

No children were riding inside the bus during the collision, according to police.

Officers say the school bus was driving forward on a green light at the time.

No injuries were reported for either the bus driver or the passenger car driver, according to police.

Roads were blocked for some time as crews cleared debris from the road. All lanes in the area have now reopened.