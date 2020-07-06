Car crashes into pond off I-15 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up in a pond in Salt Lake County Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol said the car went into the water near the 2300 North Interstate-15 northbound off-ramp just before 11:30 a.m.

Troopers said the driver took a sharp turn on the ramp and ended up in the water. Troopers believe speed was most likely the cause of the crash.

A tow truck was called to get the car out of the water, and no injuries were reported.