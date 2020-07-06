Car crashes into pond off I-15 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up in a pond in Salt Lake County Monday.
Utah Highway Patrol said the car went into the water near the 2300 North Interstate-15 northbound off-ramp just before 11:30 a.m.
Troopers said the driver took a sharp turn on the ramp and ended up in the water. Troopers believe speed was most likely the cause of the crash.
A tow truck was called to get the car out of the water, and no injuries were reported.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.