Car crashes into pole causing power outages near Centerville and West Bountiful; Roads now open

By:
Posted: May 28, 2019 / 06:50 PM MDT / Updated: May 28, 2019 / 10:25 PM MDT

UPDATE: Officials say the road is now open and Rocky Mountain Power will be working on replacing the power pole that fell as a result of a crash. 

They say there will still be some lane restrictions as crews work to replace the power pole. 

-----------------------

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) - Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a power pole in West Bountiful. 

The incident happened near 2300 North and 650 West, according to officials. 

There are reportedly power outages in the Centerville and West Bountiful areas as a result of this crash. 

The driver of the car is said to have suffered minor injuries and officials are advising that drivers avoid the area until they are able to clear the crash. 

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available. 

 

