Car crashes into Little Caesar’s in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crashed through the front of a Little Caesar’s Pizza restaurant Wednesday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Clayton Swenson with the Sandy Police Department, the car was in front of the building when it ran through the front doors of the Little Caesar’s located near 9200 S. and 700 E. in Sandy.
The crash caused significant damage to the building.
No one inside the store was injured, but two people inside the store were taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.