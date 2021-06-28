Car crashes into burger joint in Midvale, under investigation

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A local burger joint in Midvale is closed after a car left the restaurant with significant damages, Monday morning.

According to Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department, on June 28, a vehicle was travelling northbound on State Street when it made a left turn and ran into B&D Burgers around 11:30 a.m.

The joint, located at 7800 South and State, is now closed until repairs can be made, according to officials.

Cutler tells ABC4 there are no injuries as a result of the crash, and it is unknown what caused the car to drive into the restaurant.

The scene remains under investigation.

