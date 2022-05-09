KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car crashed into a bank in Kaysville Monday evening, causing significant damage to the building.

Around 8:37 p.m., crews responded to reports of a car vs. building accident at a Wells Fargo Bank located at 250 N. Main St.

According to the Kaysville Fire Department, a vehicle was traveling north on Main Street when the driver “failed to negotiate a turn.”

The vehicle then left the roadway, crashing into the bank.

These photos show the aftermath, with what appears to be a Tesla inside the building, surrounded by heavy debris.

Courtesy of Kaysville Fire Department

Courtesy of Kaysville Fire Department

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.