KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car crashed into a bank in Kaysville Monday evening, causing significant damage to the building.
Around 8:37 p.m., crews responded to reports of a car vs. building accident at a Wells Fargo Bank located at 250 N. Main St.
According to the Kaysville Fire Department, a vehicle was traveling north on Main Street when the driver “failed to negotiate a turn.”
The vehicle then left the roadway, crashing into the bank.
These photos show the aftermath, with what appears to be a Tesla inside the building, surrounded by heavy debris.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.