Car chase, foot pursuit leads to arrest of a fugitive in Utah County

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A call into dispatch regarding an erratic driver in American Fork led to two chases, officers firing their weapons, and the arrest of a fugitive, Saturday.

According to the American Fork Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 500 East 300 North in American Fork for a stolen vehicle with substantial damage driving all over the road and into oncoming traffic.

Before officers arrived in the area of 230 East 300 North where the vehicle had stopped, they had recognized the description dispatch had provided as a vehicle that had been involved in a Pleasant Grove incident earlier that day.

Officers from American Fork Police Department and Pleasant Grove Police Department arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the driver, identified by police as 41-year-old Matthew Bryan.

According to authorities, Bryan was immediately non-compliant, refused to follow officers’ commands, and “at some point during this encounter, officers fired their weapons.”

American Fork PD says Bryan then fled in the vehicle and officers gave pursuit. The chase led officers into Lehi where tire deflation devices were deployed, flattening at least one of the vehicle’s tires.

A short time later, officers say Bryan crashed into a parked vehicle in the area of 700 North 700 East in Lehi, quickly exited the vehicle, and fled on foot.

Officers chased the suspect through several neighborhood yards before eventually apprehending him. Bryan was then taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to American Folk Police Department, Bryan has an extensive criminal history including violent offenses, and is flagged as an offender with violent tendencies. AFPD says Bryan is currently a fugitive of the U.S. Marshal’s Office for weapons charges and has a warrant out for his arrest.

Bryan is being booked into the Utah County Jail on a variety of charges.

As is standard protocol, the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team was called to conduct the investigation.

American Fork Police would like to express its gratitude that the suspect and the involved officers were not injured in this incident.