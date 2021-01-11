Car catches fire, risks family home, crews respond

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Crews immediately respond to a vehicle fire threatening a home in Garland, Monday.

On January 11, the Garland Fire Department raced over to a Garland home to discover a vehicle in flames around 1:58 p.m.

“Garland Fire was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire threatening a structure,” they address.

Due to the close proximity of the engulfed vehicle, a family home, and camper trailer became at risk, prompting the department to call for additional backup, informs the Garland Fire Department.

“Due to a structure being threatened, automatic aid was dispatched from Tremonton Fire,” they alert.

According to officials, in order to quickly battle the fire, Garland officers closed surrounding roadways.

“Crews were able to make a knockdown without further damage to the home or camper trailer,” shares the fire department. “We would like to thank PD for shutting down the road to allow access for fire crews and our 911 dispatchers for their quick dispatching of units.”

The scene and cause remains under investigation.

It is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries at this time.

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.