Car catches fire, causes major delays on I-15 in Sandy

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A fiery crash caused significant delays on I-15 in Sandy Friday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on I-15 at 9800 South when the car burst into flames, resulting in a few lane closures.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

This photo from a nearby traffic camera shows emergency crews on the scene as the car produced heavy white smoke.

Courtesy: UDOT

Fortunately, no injures were reported.

All lanes are now open and the fire has been extinguished, said the Utah Highway Patrol in a tweet.

