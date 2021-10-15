Car catches fire, causes major delays on I-15 in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A fiery crash caused significant delays on I-15 in Sandy Friday afternoon.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on I-15 at 9800 South when the car burst into flames, resulting in a few lane closures.
This photo from a nearby traffic camera shows emergency crews on the scene as the car produced heavy white smoke.
Fortunately, no injures were reported.
All lanes are now open and the fire has been extinguished, said the Utah Highway Patrol in a tweet.