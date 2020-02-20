Car break-ins spike in SLC East Liberty Park community

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The East Liberty Park Community in Salt Lake City is seeing an uptick in car break-ins and thefts.

The neighborhood is located between 900 South and 1300 South from 700 East to 1100 East.

“It really wasn’t any particular type of car in one specific neighborhood,” said Jason Stevenson, Co-chair of the East Liberty Park Community Organization. “It was spread out over the entire part of our community council. We tried to crowdsource as much information as we could from social media, and then we went to the Salt Lake City Police who we work with closely looked at their data and insights and determined that we did have a spike in car break-ins and car thefts.”

In a map shared to the organization’s Facebook page, there are more than three dozen incidents.

The organization says it noticed car-break-ins spiked on weekends.

“The number was significant enough that we saw that trend, and created the map and already having resources officers basically patrolling that area,” said Det. Greg Wilking of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Detective Wilking is encouraging the public to be on the lookout for prowlers.

“We need the public’s help to be paying attention,” said Wilking.

Police want people not only on the lookout for suspicious activity but also to be mindful when it comes to locking your vehicle’s doors and not leaving valuables in plain sight.

The East Liberty Park Community Organization will present the data it’s collected on the car thefts and break-ins at its next meeting on Thursday, February 27th.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: