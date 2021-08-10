Captain with SLC Police finalist for chief job in Wisconsin

FITCHBURG, Wis. (ABC4) – A Police Captain from Salt Lake City may soon leave the Beehive State for the Badger State.

Vic Siebeneck, a member of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Investigative Bureau, is one of two finalists to be the new police chief for the department in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

Fitchburg is located just south of Madison and about 86 miles west of Milwaukee.

A Tuesday press release says Siebeneck and former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales are advancing to the next step of the hiring process.

Vic Siebeneck, a captain with Salt Lake City Police, is a finalist for a police chief position in Wisconsin. (Salt Lake City Police)

“Both candidates are in the background check step of the process and will then convene with the [Police & Fire Commission] for one last follow-up interview,” Fitchburg officials explain. After that, a hiring recommendation will be made at a meeting, likely in September.

Siebeneck has been with the Salt Lake City Police Department since 2001, joining after serving with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office since 1997.

In December, Siebeneck was a finalist to become police chief in Brainerd, Minnesota, according to the Brainerd Dispatch. During city council interviews, Siebeneck says his wife is from Minnesota. Earlier this year, he was a finalist for the police chief position in St. Peter, Minnesota, the Mankato Free Press reports.

Morales, the other finalist for the job, recently served as the Milwaukee Police Chief. This announcement out of Fitchburg comes nearly two weeks after his former employer agreed to pay him $627,000 to settle a lawsuit, according to ABC4 affiliate WISN. A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge ruled the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission’s decision to demote Morales from chief to captain violated his due process rights.