Canyons principal shares how school will social distance for upcoming year

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)— The Canyons School District decided to delay school 10 days Tuesday.

“It’s kind of a relief,” Principal Nicole Svee-Magann said. “It gives our teachers extra time to plan, we are changing our schedule.”

The district is giving parents three options, in-person learning, online or, parent guided at-home learning.

“Early numbers tell us that about 25% of our district chose the online or parent guided learning option,” Jeff Haynie said.

The other about 20,000 of the 34,000 students in the district will be returning to school in person. Not only will students and staff be required to wear a mask, but desks will also be spaced out.

“We marked the hallways 6 feet apart with different color dots so students can be aware of social distancing,” Principal Svee-Magann said. “So the cafeteria we are spacing kids out as far as we can, we marked the seats so we are color-coding our teachers they will have assigned seating at lunch- this helps with contract tracing.”

Principal Svee -Magann says all the extra safety precautions are worth it.

“The energy you get from having kids in the building cant be replaced so I am very excited to have them back.”

School starts district wide August 24.

The social distancing signage could look different at certain schools.