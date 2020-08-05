Canyons School District pushes first day of school back one week

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Canyons School District has pushed back the first day of school for the fall semester by one week.

The school district says school will now start on August 24th instead of the initial August 17th.

Canyons board members say this will give Canyons teachers, principals, and education support professionals, extra time to prepare for the school year.

Salt Lake City schools also will also see a delayed start to the school year. Board members voted in July to begin the school year after Labor Day on September 8.

