Can’t stop the music: $30k worth of gear stolen before band’s SLC show, but this is Utah…

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On July 13, the San Diego-based Shane Hall Band embarked on an encore performance a few months after its first live show following the pandemic. However, what they couldn’t have prepared for when setting up the short-term stay in the Salt Lake Valley was losing a majority of their gear in the shadow of Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Mountains & Plains Tour 2021, spreading tones of Fuzz-Funk Voodoo-Rock across the west coast, found itself on mute when the band woke up on the morning of July 14. Their $2,000 U-Haul trailer with $30,000 of equipment inside had been stolen.

Suddenly, they were a group of musicians on tour without instruments or equipment.

“We love touring Utah and appreciate the love we have received in return. This theft won’t ruin us!” says Becka Craven, the band manager.

According to the band, they’ve discovered theft around airport hotels is not necessarily uncommon. “Learning now, people wait in their cars for travelers that might have valuables,” they tell ABC4.com.

But all was not lost, Utahns did what Utahns are known for…help those in need.

Local musicians rallied in the eleventh hour to help the band do everything to deliver on its promise of a few nights of great vibes, lending guitars and equipment so The Shane Hall Band wouldn’t miss a show.

“I’ll tell you I feel real fortunate right now…and ah…i know some people would giggle about that,” Shane Hall said on stage only a half-day after losing some expensive office supplies. “We had our trailer stolen this morning with all of our music gear in it and we hadn’t played any shows yet.

“We were calling cops, and doing all that kind of stuff, and we were freaking out a little bit…and then we hit up our boy Mr. Jorgenson over there and so pretty much everything we’re making noise with right now is because of him.”

Hall followed up his sentiments by expressing how grateful he was that the community out here was so supportive like that.

“All members of the band are full-time musicians and have to scramble to replace key items immediately and hopefully re-purchased items over a few weeks to sustain our livelihood,” says Craven.

If you’d like to help, the band has set up a gofundme.

Police Info/Trailer Info: