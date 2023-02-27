SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this morning that a New York shellfish producer is enacting a voluntary recall of canned shrimp after reports of canning problems.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. is recalling 4-oz. metal cans of GEISHA Medium Shrimp. According to the FDA, “There is a possibility that the product has been under-processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.”

The cans being recalled have the following information:

UPC 071140003909

Lot number: LGC12W12E22 (appears on can bottom)

BEST BY: MAY/12/2026

The cans have been sold at locations of Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros. Markets, Safeway, and Albertsons in Utah, California, Arizona and Colorado.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” stated the FDA. “No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.”

Customers should return their product to the place where they purchased it for a full refund. Those with questions should contact Kawasho Foods USA at (212) 841-7400 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or via email at info@geishabrand.com.