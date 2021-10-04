Canned dog food recall, high vitamin D levels linked to serious health issues

(ABC4) – If you’re a dog owner, check your pantry to make sure to immediately discard these canned dog food products in your home.

The FDA announced a voluntary recall involving Fromm Family Foods’ canned dog entrées. Officials have discovered elevated levels of vitamin D present in the food. The specific line affected is the Fromm Four-Star Shredded Entrée canned food.

Approximately 5,500 cases of the product are being voluntarily recalled by Fromm Family Foods. Although no reports of illness or injury have been reported, potential adverse reactions could occur in dogs of all sizes.

If dogs ingest excess levels of vitamin D, symptoms can include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

“Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction,” officials say. “Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the affected products and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.”

(Courtesy of the FDA)

(Courtesy of the FDA)

(Courtesy of the FDA)

(Courtesy of the FDA)

Affected product lines

The discovery was made by the company through their own analysis.

“We have identified and isolated the error and in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions into place to prevent this from happening again,” company officials say.

Those who have purchased Fromm Four-Star Shredded Entrée canned dog food should return the product to the original retailer immediately.

Anyone with further questions can contact the company at 1-800-325-6331 or email info@frommfamily.com.

To see the full FDA statement, click here.