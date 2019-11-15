‘Candy Cane Corner’ store helps families in need for the holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Donations are needed for a pop-up holiday store designed to make the season brighter for families who have fallen on difficult times.

The Candy Cane Corner store located at 2234 South Highland Drive opens December 1st through December 14 thanks to a partnership between The Road Home and Volunteers of America.

The store provides an opportunity for people to shop for gifts.

They rely on community and generous supporters, like you, to help them stock Candy Cane Corner shelves with items for families to choose from.

They also accept cash donations online at candycanecornerslc.org

