SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A bill sponsored by Senator Mike Lee renaming the Provo Veterans Center after the late Colonel Gail S. Halvorsen was signed into law Tuesday by President Biden.

Col. Halvorsen is affectionately referred to as the ‘Candy Bomber’ for his unique and effective efforts in distributing candy to the impoverished children of Berlin during the 1948 Berlin Airlift.

Halvorsen’s compassion, humanitarianism, and community service did not end in 1948. He dedicated much of his life to serving children, promoting diplomacy between the United States and Germany, and regularly participated in community celebrations and re-enactments of the Candy Bombing of the Berlin Airlift, a press release states.

Halvorsen died in February of this year and his legacy continues through the Utah-based Gail S. Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation.

Utah Representative John Curtis introduced the bill in the House of Representatives while Senator Mike Lee introduced the bill in the Senate.