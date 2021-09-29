Candlelight vigil set for Aaron Lowe, U of U football player killed in SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Aaron Lowe, the University of Utah football player killed in a weekend shooting in Sugar House.

Salt Lake City Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning around 12:20 a.m., leaving the 21-year-old football player dead and another person, an unidentified female, in critical condition. Officers believe the shooting occurred after uninvited guests were asked to leave the home during the party. Police are still searching for the suspect and are actively investigating the scene.

Members of the University of Utah campus and community are now invited to remember the life of Lowe during a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at A. Ray Olpin Student Union on the southwest lawn. Candles will be provided for attendees, while supplies last. The block U on the hill will also be lit from 7-9 p.m. to mark the occasion.

Speakers at the vigil will include:

President Taylor Randall, University of Utah

Student Body President Jess Wojciechowski, Associated Students of the University of Utah (ASUU)

Dr. Lori McDonald, Vice President for Student Affairs

Athletics Director Mark Harlan

Select student-athletes

Lowe’s older brother, Adron, and high school friend Risha Smith spoke with ABC4 about the defensive back’s legacy.

WATCH: Brother, friend continue to mourn the loss of Aaron Lowe

“He was basically always the peacemaker,” Smith tells ABC4. “Every time you see him, he’s got the biggest smile on his face somedays you’ll see him just walking around singing random songs.”

She says his motivation to get to the NFL one day translated into everything he did. And that got him to the University of Utah — where he was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship. Jordan, another University of Utah football player, died in an accidental shooting in late 2020.

Adron says he feels like he lost a part of himself when his brother died. They’re triplets and they were inseparable. Even when Aaron moved to Utah and his brothers stayed in Texas, Adron says the brothers’ bond stayed strong.

“Every chance I got to catch up with him, I would call him you know before a game, I would call him, talk to him, you know, wish him luck on his game,” Adron tells ABC4.