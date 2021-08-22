Candlelight vigil on Sunday for murdered Moab couple

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A candlelight vigil will take place tonight on Saturday to memorialize a couple who was mysteriously murdered in Moab last Wednesday.

The two victims, 38-year-old Crystal Turner and 24-year-old Kylen Schulte were discovered in the La Sal Mountains near Moab by police.

Officers believed the two women’s death was the result of gunshot wounds.

Police do not know who killed the women and are currently still investigating the cause of death as a possible homicide.

The candlelight vigil will be held on Sunday, August 22 at 8:15 p.m. outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative, a food cooperative where one of the victims was employed.

Friends of the couple say the two women loved to go camping with their pet rabbit.

“She was magical,” says Cindy Sue Hunter of victim Kylen Schulte. “She just was one of the sweetest, most beautiful people I ever met. I’ve known her for six and half years and she was a precious, precious soul. She was very special.”

