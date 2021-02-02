‘Candle with care’ | Here are some candle safety tips to keep your home safe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the weather cools down, many people might find it the perfect time to light some candles and relax after a long day.

While these candles might be nice to look at, the National Fire Protection Association and the National Association of State Fire Marshals want to remind the public that a candle is still an open flame and can be dangerous if not handled properly.

According to the National Association of State Fire Marshals, from 2014 to 2018, U.S. Fire Department responded to approximately 7,610 house fires that were caused by candles each year.

These fires caused an average of 81, deaths, 677 injuries and $278 million in direct property damage.

The National Fire Protection Association issued some tips to make sure you “candle with care”:

Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep.

Keep candles at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn.

If you do decide to burn a candle, the National Fire Protection Association wants you to make sure that you:

Use candle holders that are sturdy, and won’t tip over easily.

Put candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.

Light candles carefully. Keep your hair and any loose clothing away from the flame.

Don’t burn a candle all the way down – put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container

Never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home

Have flashlights and battery-powered lighting ready to use during a power outage. Never use candles.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends that people consider using a flameless candle in the home, as they can look and smell like real candles, without the potentially dangerous flame.