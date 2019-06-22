Can you help identify this theft suspect?

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Investigators in Weber County challenge internet sleuths to help crack a theft case.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it has had so much success identifying people lately with help from the public. Now it wants to “test your skills.”

Can you help identify the person captured in these surveillance photos with a small dog?

Deputies said this person has been involved in several late-night thefts from IFA Country Stores in Marriott/Slaterville.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Det. Stewart at 801-778-6637.

