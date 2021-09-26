Can we expect higher temps this weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah!

We are expecting another warm day out there again, with some smoke still hanging around us. The smoke will remain on the light side, but still enough to cause our air quality to stay in the moderate category.

Our high temperatures will be above average, with most of the area again sitting about 5-10 degrees above average. In northern Utah, we’re expecting temperatures to hang around the mid 80s with an abundance of sunshine, while in southern and central Utah we’ll be hanging around the mid 80s and low 90s with some clouds present.

As we head into the afternoon timeframe in southern Utah, we’ll begin to see some storms pop up, mostly for the higher terrain and some of the national parks. This could lead to some issues with flash flooding in very localized areas where flooding tends to occur. The storms will end by the evening time as the sun begins to set. Again, these storms will be isolated and sticking to areas of higher terrain in southern Utah.

In short, another warm day ahead of us with some storms and showers possible in southern Utah thanks to a quick moving system.

Stay ahead of any kind of inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!