‘Can I send you a code so I know you’re not a scammer?’: If you’ve received this text, don’t reply

Utah (ABC4) – If you’ve tried to sell something on a social media platform or app recently, you may have received this text or something similar from someone claiming to be interested in purchasing the item.

“Can I send you a code to make sure you’re not a fake?”

Don’t be fooled- the person sending the texts knows you aren’t the scammer, but wants to scam you.

Sgt. Keith Horrocks says scams like this one have been pretty pervasive since the advent of the internet.

It’s a regular occurrence, he says. “The scammers just change their approach.”

“Use your better judgment,” he says. If it’s obviously a scam, ignore it.” He says a red flag to look for is if it seems suspicious or someone requests personal information.

“It’s always been a problem, but tactics change,” Sgt. Horrocks says. And crimes like these are very difficult to solve because the perpetrator is difficult to locate.

In scams like this one, people are trying to get any type of personal information, likely to commit identity fraud or get the victim to send gift cards or anything nontraceable, he explains.

“If it seems weird or too good to be true, it probably is,” Sgt. Horrocks states.

Recently, the U.S Marshals Service warned of a phone scam targeting residents where the caller says they have a warrant for your arrest. Also, watch out for tax scammers around this time of year.