Camping changes coming to Bryce Canyon in 2022

TOPSHOT – The Temple of Osiris, a rock formation, is seen in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah on August 26, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Although summer vacations might be far from mind as Christmas draws nearer, it’s never too early to start planning. If you’re hoping to explore Bryce Canyon National Park this summer, there are a few changes to know before you go.

In 2022, Bryce Canyon’s two campgrounds will have some changes to their reservation policies. Beginning next year, the Sunset campground will offer first-come, first-serve camping from April 15 through Halloween. The North campground on the other hand, will be reservation-based from May 27 – Oct. 1, and will be first-come, first-serve beginning Oct. 2. Reservations for 2022 open on Nov. 27.

Historically, the Sunset campground operated on a reservation-based system from mid-May to mid-October and the North campground has provided first-come, first-serve camping year-round. The change in policy was motivated by the greater number of RV sites and better cell phone service necessary for check-in available at the North campground.

Beginning in 2022, Bryce Canyon National Park backcountry camping permits will be priced at $10 for a permit, with an additional $5 per person fee. This is an increase from the previous $5 flat-rate per person policy, but a decrease from the original proposed price change, which would have cost $15 for a permit, in addition to a $7 per person fee.

There will also be changes to fees associated with using the park’s dump stations at the North and Sunset campgrounds. Historically, the park has charged $5 per person for dumping, but now trash services will be free for campers. Those not staying in the campground, however, will still have to pay the fee.