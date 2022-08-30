KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County.

As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames.

Automatic aid was received from the Layton City Fire, Hill AFB Fire and Emergency Services and the Farmington Fire Department. A total of 21 firefighters responded in three engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances, one paramedic “rescue” and two battalion chiefs.

After quickly extinguishing the flames, during salvage and overhaul operations, the fire reignited causing crews to still be on scene checking hotspots in the hay.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.