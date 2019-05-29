Camp K Live Koncert Series kicks off on June 8th

Camp K Live Koncert Series

Camp K is getting ready to hold its first ever concert series. It's called the Camp K LIVE Koncert series and it will consist of five concerts:

June 8th- Peter Breinholt with Local Sports Team

June 22nd- Ryan Shupe with BEKM

July 6th- Carver Louis with School of Rock

July 13th- Bruce Music with Kristen Beckwith

August 3rd- Small Lake City with Dan Walker and the AllStars

On Wednesday's Midday, Camp K's Executive Director Mircea Divricean and musician Peter Breinholt, talked about the live series, and Peter performed a song you'll hear on June 8th.

For more information, click here.

