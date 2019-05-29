Local News

Camp K Live Koncert Series kicks off on June 8th

Peter Breinholt is the headliner and the opening act is Local Sports Team

By:
Posted: May 29, 2019 / 01:09 PM MDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 01:09 PM MDT

Camp K is getting ready to hold its first ever concert series. It's called the Camp K LIVE Koncert series and it will consist of five concerts:

June 8th- Peter Breinholt with Local Sports Team
June 22nd- Ryan Shupe with BEKM
July 6th- Carver Louis with School of Rock
July 13th- Bruce Music with Kristen Beckwith
August 3rd- Small Lake City with Dan Walker and the AllStars

On Wednesday's Midday, Camp K's Executive Director Mircea Divricean and musician Peter Breinholt, talked about the live series, and Peter performed a song you'll hear on June 8th.

For more information, click here. 

 

What others are clicking on: 

Uncle of missing 5-year-old charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping

Recovering addict chooses amputation over lifetime of pain meds & potential relapse

Saratoga Springs residents targeted by rainbow flag theft ahead of Pride Week

A nationwide symbol of support, the history of the Pride Flag

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

    Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

  • Camp K Live Koncert Series

    Camp K Live Koncert Series

  • Pilates perfect for cross-training

    Pilates perfect for cross-training

  • Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

    Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

  • Outdoor grilling safety tips

    Outdoor grilling safety tips

  • Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

    Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

  • New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

    New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

  • BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

    BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

  • Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

    Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

  • Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

    Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

  • Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

    Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

  • Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

    Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all
Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss