Camp K Live Koncert Series kicks off on June 8th
Peter Breinholt is the headliner and the opening act is Local Sports Team
Camp K is getting ready to hold its first ever concert series. It's called the Camp K LIVE Koncert series and it will consist of five concerts:
June 8th- Peter Breinholt with Local Sports Team
June 22nd- Ryan Shupe with BEKM
July 6th- Carver Louis with School of Rock
July 13th- Bruce Music with Kristen Beckwith
August 3rd- Small Lake City with Dan Walker and the AllStars
On Wednesday's Midday, Camp K's Executive Director Mircea Divricean and musician Peter Breinholt, talked about the live series, and Peter performed a song you'll hear on June 8th.
For more information, click here.
