SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully it’s been a good start to the week. Compared to the weekend, today will be much calmer, however at least early on there will be lingering snow in the higher elevations. Meanwhile, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies elsewhere with temperatures much below averages. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will only manage the mid 30s while St. George will be closer to where Salt Lake City normally would fall, in the lower 50s. Into tonight we’ll start to see a bit more cloud coverage in northern Utah, but during the nighttime we stay dry. Overnight lows will rival what they were this morning which means it’s going to be another COLD night.

By tomorrow morning we’ll start to feel the influence of our next system. We could see snow as early as midmorning in Cache Valley and the higher elevations in northern Utah. Moisture will continue to move south, and by tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night, snow will be likely for the rest of northern Utah including the Wasatch Front. This could lead to some issues for the Tuesday evening commute. Meanwhile, by Wednesday morning the moisture will then begin to move into central and southern Utah, but the chance for wet weather won’t run as high compared to northern Utah, as the chance remains through Wednesday. By Thursday morning the chance for snow will start to come to an end except for potential lake effect. For most, Thursday will be a frigid day with a reinforcing shot of cold air thanks to this system before it’s back to dry skies and gradual warming Friday into the weekend.

Right now, snow totals from this storm could be promising in northern Utah, especially in the mountains where our northern mountains could pick up anywhere from 8-16″ with even more possible in the cottonwoods. Northern valleys may receive anywhere between 4-7″ with Cache Valley possibly getting upwards of 8″. As you go south, totals are not likely to be as impressive with the central mountains likely getting between 6-10″, 2-6″ for the southern mountains, and southern and central valley’s getting anywhere from a trace-4″. In localized areas snow totals may exceed or be lower than those numbers, but as we get closer to tomorrow, we’ll continue to get a better handle on snow totals. Stay tuned!