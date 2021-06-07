Calling all artists: Want to live in Alta mountains for free?

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – Need a break from the busy life? Well, how does spending seven days in the mountains of Alta, Utah sound to you, free of charge?

On June 7, in partnership with the Alta Chamber and Visitors Bureau and support of the Utah Division of Arts & Museums, the ACE Artist in Residence Program is providing eager artists the opportunity to reflect, relax, and create in the mountains of Alta, Utah.

According to officials, the program is open to all creative artists nationwide. Those invited to apply include writers, musicians, painters, jewelers, creators, and makers.

“Our goal is to provide a peaceful, inspiring setting for the selected artist. We do ask that the artist provides a small community event, a blog post, a social media takeover or something they may have in mind that can help tell the story of their creative time at Alta. This can happen either during their stay or afterwards,” shares the ACE Artist in Residence Program.

Those accepted into the program will be given seven days of housing, breakfast, and dinner at the Snowpine Lodge, a $1,000 stipend for supplies, food, travel etc., access to “Our Lady of the Snows” for studio time if needed, and invitations to attend any ACE events during the stay.

“It is our first year doing it. I have longed to offer a program like this, but financially, our nonprofit could not. This year we have a new (and exciting) partnership with Alta Chamber & Visitors Bureau. Without their support, it could not happen. The Snowpine also is helping facilitate the stay,” shares Sara Gibbs, the executive director for ACE.

According to Gibbs, her and her team are very excited to start this program and hope this new implementation will allow their tiny nonprofit to grow. Gibbs states they are grateful they are able to provide support to artists across the nation.

“I envision providing a week of peaceful creativity for the artist in our lovely small, mountainous town. A week of fresh air, stimulation, rest, and fine food. A time for the artist to reflect and experience a new environment,” she adds.

According to Gibbs, deadlines for the program are midnight June 8.

“We have been receiving overwhelming coverage and applications for this amazing opportunity. We are very excited about it too. We will be closing applications tomorrow night at midnight due to the number we have received already,” adds Gibbs. “Our original date to close was near the end of June.”

Officials say after artists have submitted to the program, the winner will be announced on July 1. The program will then begin on any seven consecutive nights in the month of August 2021.

Applications for this retreat of a lifetime can be found at altacommunity.org