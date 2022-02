UTAH (ABC4) – Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would remove the sales tax on food.

They believe the change would have a huge effect on budget flexibility.

Utah State Rep. Judy Weeks Rohner and activists are urging the legislature to kill the food sales tax, and will be hosting a meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m to discuss the matter.

The meeting will be at the Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State Street, in front of the south side steps.