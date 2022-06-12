SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 22-year-old mother was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday after police found her five-year-old child on Redwood Rd.

An officer with the Salt Lake City Police was dispatched to 483 S Redwood Rd. in regard to a five-year-old child that was found.

The probable cause affidavit states that while trying to locate the child’s family, officers were made aware that the mother had hit the child in the face.

Officers located a red mark on the left temple of the child’s head.

After police found the mother, she informed officers that she indeed “slapped” the child in the face as a “form of discipline.”

The mother reportedly showed no remorse for the act and told officers to call Child Protective Services and take her to jail.

She was then placed under arrest for the offense of Child Abuse with Injury, and taken to Salt Lake County Jail.

No further information is currently available.