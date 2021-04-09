California man facing federal charge in Layton overdose death

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A California man is facing a federal charge in Utah for allegedly distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Court records show in July 2020, Layton Police responded to a home and found a man, dead. Authorities reported finding oxycodone, a rolled-up $2 bill, a folded $2 bill with powdery residue, and a used syringe with what appeared to be a heroin residue.

According to authorities, that man died as a result of overdosing on fentanyl.

While investigating the man’s death, authorities say they found he had been in communication with John Ngo, who was living in San Bernardino, California.

Ngo, when asked if he knew the man that died, told investigators they were cousins.

Undercover officers were then able to make purchases of drugs from Ngo, including counterfeit oxycodone pills. Court records show a lab analysis found the counterfeit oxycodone – both purchased by officers and found near the victim’s body – contained fentanyl.

On Thursday, agents arrested Ngo in California on a federal count – filed by officials in Utah – of distributing fentanyl. Court records show agents found:

50+ (apparently fake) oxycodone pills on Ngo’s computer desk;

A 9mm handgun (apparently not serialized), with 9 rounds in the magazine, in the closet approximately 10 feet away from the computer desk (drugs);

Approximately $12K cash found in a safe in the closet, located just above the firearm.

NGO admitted he sent oxycodones to the victim and the UC.

Ngo made an initial appearance in California on Thursday where they ordered him detained. It is unknown when Ngo will appear in Utah court.