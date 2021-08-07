California man dies rescuing child in Lake Powell

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah state line.

The National Park Service says the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake, and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday. Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle. The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater. With the help of three other boats, the father was found at least 10 minutes after he went underwater.

CPR was unsuccessful.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Phil Chiang of Palo Alto.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories