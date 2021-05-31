California man dead after incident near Sand Hollow State Park

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A person is dead after an incident near Sand Hollow State Park.

Authorities tell ABC4 the incident happened Sunday night in the BLM Sand Mountain Recreation Area just outside the state park.

Utah State Parks rangers responded to the area after receiving an initial call of a possible cardiac arrest.

Rangers located the body of 36-year-old Erik Alvarez of Artesia, Calif. Authorities say he had been visiting the area with a group, but was riding an ATV by himself when the accident is believed to have occurred. Another group member located Alvarez and called for help.

Emergency responders attempted to revive Alvarez, but efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Alvarez is believed to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Sand Hollow State Park, located in Southern Utah, is one of the newest and most popular in the Beehive State. It attracts boaters, anglers, and swimmers at its Sand Hollow Reservoir and offers the dunes of Sand Mountain for off-highway vehicles.

Recent data shows 25% of all ATV and OHV incidents in Southern Utah were severe or critical and, within 70% of those incidents, people weren’t wearing helmets or safety gear.

“Unfortunately, we do have quite a few incidents here at Sand Hollow State Park and on the neighboring sand dunes. On average, we have two or three medical calls a week where people will roll their machines or go over a sand dune the wrong way,” Jonathan Hunt, the Sand Hollow State Park manager, told ABC4 in early May.