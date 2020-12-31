California Jeepers getting lost, Provo hiker falling 30 feet spark winter safety reminder

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in Grand County are reminding the public that while winter can be extremely beautiful in the Moab area, it can also be extremely treacherous after crews responded to two ice and snow related incidents in two days.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to three California Jeepers who became lost when snow covered the trail markers on the Fins and Things trail on Monday.

“It was snowing heavily and the trail was becoming impassable due to icy conditions,” authorities say.

Several SAR members responded to the call. They drove in as far as conditions allowed and then hiked about 1/4 mile to the Jeepers.

The Jeeps were abandoned on the trail due to hazardous trail conditions and the subjects walked with SAR members back to the responders’ vehicles.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old Provo hiker lost consciousness after slipping on snow and ice and falling about 30 feet in the Navajo Rocks Mountain Biking Area northwest of Moab.

Eleven SAR members responded along with Grand County EMS, the Bureau of Land Management, and the deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.

A team was able to carry the hiker about a mile to the ambulance at the trailhead.

“Please check the weather forecast immediately before departing on your drive or hike,” officials say. “Slickrock more than lives up to its name when covered by snow and ice. Traction devices that attach to your hiking boots or shoes are a great idea when hiking in snow or ice.”

These incidents brought Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue total call volume to 124 for the year, slightly above the 10-year average of 118 and slightly below the 5-year average of 134.